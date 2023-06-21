4-time World Cup champion Germany has forgotten how to win games a year before hosting Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Perhaps the only positive Germany can draw from its national soccer team’s deepening crisis is that the 2024 European Championship is still a year away. Germany coach Hansi Flick insists that is enough time to turn things around before hosting the tournament. Few believe him. Flick struggled to justify his conviction after the latest disappointing performance. Germany was whistled off at halftime and again at the end after a 2-0 loss to Colombia. Some fans even held up signs saying “Flick out.” Flick says “the arguments are not on our side.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.