Chapman homers and Gausman throws 6 solid innings as Blue Jays beat Marlins 6-3

MIAMI (AP) — Matt Chapman homered and doubled, Kevin Gausman pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 6-3. Cavan Biggio stepped in for late scratch Bo Bichette and doubled and singled for the Blue Jays. AL hit leader Bichette sat out because of left thumb discomfort. Luis Arraez went 2 for 5 for the Marlins and is hitting a major league-leading .398. Gausman scattered eight hits and struck out six in his 12th start of six or more innings. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara had another rough outing. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner gave up five runs and 10 hits over seven innings as his ERA increased to 5.08.

