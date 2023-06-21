Finlay leads Austin to first victory over Dallas 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ethan Finlay had a goal and an assist to lead Austin FC to a 3-0 victory over FC Dallas after a thunderstorm delayed the start for more than two-and-a-half hours. Finlay staked Austin (6-8-4) to a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, taking a pass from Julio Cascante and scoring his second goal of the season. Austin took a 2-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Diego Fagundez in the 42nd minute. Finlay assisted on Fagundez’s first netter this season. Gyasi Zardes finished off the scoring with his fourth goal of the campaign, using assists from Cascante and Nick Lima to find the net in the 58th minute. Brad Stuver saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Austin. Maarten Paes had four saves for Dallas (7-7-5).

