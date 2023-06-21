Freeman homers off Ohtani, and Dodgers sweep Angels with 2-0 victory
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit his 14th homer off Shohei Ohtani in the fourth inning, and seven relievers combined on a two-hitter in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ second straight shutout victory over the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers won 2-0. Ohtani pitched seven innings of five-hit ball with two walks and 12 strikeouts, one off his career high. The two-way superstar was outstanding in his first career mound start against the Dodgers, who are likely to be one of his most ardent suitors in free agency this winter.