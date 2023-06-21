MLB views the UK as a gateway to European growth, with eyes on Paris and Germany

LONDON (AP) — Major League Baseball has big plans for Europe with a reintroduction coming this weekend when the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off for a two-game series in London. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox featured in London four years ago before the pandemic threw a curveball into the league’s plans. The Cards-Cubs series had been slated for 2020. Another London series is scheduled next year, and Paris is the likely destination in 2025. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak says longer term Germany could be part of the plans to host games, as well as the Netherlands if they can find a suitable stadium. He says London is “the jumping off point for us to get into Europe.”

