PGA Tour’s top golfers travel across the country for $20M purse at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Many of the top golfers on the PGA Tour have made their way across the country from the U.S. Open in Los Angeles to Connecticut and the Travelers Championship. The Travelers was named this year as one of 17 “designated” events on Tour. As such, the purse this year has risen from $8.3 million to $20 million. This week’s tournament field includes the top eight golfers in the world rankings and 38 of the top 50. The top PGA Tour players are required to play in 16 of the 17 designated events.

