Trevor Williams outduels Miles Mikolas in rain as the Nationals cool off the Cardinals, 3-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams outpitched Miles Mikolas in steady rain, CJ Abrams went 3 for 3 with a homer and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 to end a five-game skid. With the rain getting heavier in the fifth inning, Abrams sent a 1-0 fastball from Mikolas into the visitors’ bullpen in left-center. Jeimer Candelario drove in runs for Washington with a double in the sixth and a grounder in the eighth. Williams allowed five hits and threw 75 pitches while working into the seventh inning for the first time this year as he cooled off the Cardinals, who had won four straight.

