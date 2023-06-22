City of Bend’s new Tree Regulation Update Advisory Committee named, to begin meeting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A temporary committee will soon meet to give guidance to the Bend City Council on the future of tree regulation when it comes to new development in the city.

The committee, named the Tree Regulation Update Advisory Committee or TRUAC, was created earlier this year to recommend potential new solutions that balance preserving trees with building needed housing.

The committee members represent neighborhood associations, the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, the Environment and Climate Committee, arborists, developers, engineers, architects and the public at large.

The Bend City Council appointed these 15 members at the Wednesday evening council meeting after receiving more than 55 applications. Committee members were chosen to reflect a wide variety of viewpoints and experience related to balancing natural resources and development.

Kathy Austin – Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, architect

Kavi Chokshi – Environment and Climate Committee

Manoj Alipuria – Human Rights and Equity Commission

Gina Franzosa – River West Neighborhood Association

Brett Huett – Arborist

Chris Madison – Arborist

Cory Bittner – Pahlisch Homebuilders

Morgan Greenwood – Central Oregon Builders Association

Erik Huffman – Civil Engineer

Geoff Harris – Solaire Homebuilders

Kristin Sabo – Central Oregon Land Watch

Karon Johnson – Old Farm Neighborhood Association

Jim Roberts – At Large

Mitch Lex – Master’s degree from Oregon State University in Natural Resources

Dan Jenkins – Landscape architect

In addition, there are three non-voting members that will serve as liaisons to the committee:

Bend Mayor Pro-Tem Megan Perkins

Sara Anselment, Bend Parks and Recreation District

Sue Gordhammer, Bend Planning Commission

Committee meetings will be held in Council Chambers and online. The first meeting will be held 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

To watch recordings of previous meetings or learn more about tree regulation, visit the Tree Regulation Code Update webpage.

To receive regular updates on the process, email Pauline Hardie to be added to a mailing list.