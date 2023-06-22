NBA draft day arrives, and for Wembanyama a big man will realize his big dreams

NEW YORK (AP) — The day Victor Wembanyama has dreamed of for years has arrived. The 19-year-old from France figures he was about 12 when he began thinking about being an NBA player and then being selected No. 1 in the draft, which seems certain to happen Thursday night in Brooklyn. The San Antonio Spurs have that pick and the opportunity to add a player who is being considered a can’t-miss prospect, perhaps the likes that hasn’t been seen since LeBron James in 2003. Wembanyama will show off the suit he selected to cover his 7-foot-4 frame. Many players keep their style plans a surprise, though potential No. 2 pick Brandon Miller of Alabama said he will be sporting red and black, the Crimson Tide’s colors.

