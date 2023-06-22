Ozuna homers during 5-run 10th inning, Braves beat Phillies 5-1 for 7th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer to cap a five-run 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 for their seventh straight win. The Braves swept the rain-shortened two-game series in their first appearance in Philadelphia since falling to the Phillies in four games during last year’s NL Divisional Series. Ozuna’s 14th homer of the season — a long shot to deep left-center off right-hander Yunior Marte — followed a two-run single by Austin Riley after Philadelphia left fielder Kyle Schwarber misplayed a ball that would have been the third out of the inning.

