Bayern signs Portugal left back Raphaël Guerreiro on a free transfer from rival Dortmund

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Portugal left back Raphaël Guerreiro on a free transfer from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund. Guerreiro joins on a three-year deal after his Dortmund contract expires at the end of the month. He will likely compete for the starting left back spot with Alphonso Davies but he can also play on the left of midfield and was also used as a central midfielder by Dortmund this season with some success. Bayern edged Dortmund for the German title on goal difference in the closest title race in years.

