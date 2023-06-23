Bosnia-Herzegovina coach out after 4 games in charge of the national soccer team
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnia-Herzegovina soccer federation says Faruk Hadžibegić has agreed to resign as the national coach after four games in charge. It follows a loss to Luxembourg which badly dented the team’s European Championship qualifying hopes. The federation says “agreed termination of cooperation” was made at a meeting between Hadžibegić and two senior officials on Friday. It was his second spell in charge of the Bosnian team after he coached it for part of 1999.