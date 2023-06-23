Brazil coach says Marta could start Women’s World Cup on the bench

TERESOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil striker Marta could start the Women’s World Cup on the bench while she continues to recover from a left knee injury. In an interview with The Associated Press Brazil coach Pia Sundhage says she does not know how long the six-time FIFA player of the year will be able to play in each match of the tournament that starts next month in Australia and New Zealand. Brazil has its first game against Panama on July 24 in Adelaide. Sundhage says she’s sure the soccer superstar “will give everything” but added “It is not only about Marta.” Brazil will announce a final squad on Tuesday.

