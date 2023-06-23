Denny McCarthy sets 36-hole course record at the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Denny McCarthy set a new 36-hole course record by following up a first-round 60 with a 65 to extend his lead to four strokes after the morning rounds Friday at the Travelers Championship. The 30-year-old Maryland native started slowly, bogeying the second hole. But that was the only blemish on a round that included six birdies, five of them on the back nine. His two-day score of 125 is a stroke better than the first two rounds Xander Schauffele put up during his run to the title a year ago and Justin Rose’s first 36 holes in 2010, when he finished tied for ninth.

