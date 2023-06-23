Diamond Sports wants to get out of its broadcast agreement with the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamond Sports is seeking to get out of its broadcast agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Diamond Sports, which owns 19 regional sports networks under the Bally Sports banner, made the request in an emergency motion filed in federal bankruptcy court. Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston will consider the motion on June 29. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March.

