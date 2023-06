SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday. Yastrzemski left Wednesday’s game against San Diego with left hamstring tightness but had been expected to return within a couple of days after an MRI showed minor inflammation.

