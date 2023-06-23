Ireland’s Leona Maguire keeps rolling with a 68, takes halfway lead at the KMPG Women’s PGA
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Leona Maguire of Ireland birdied four of her final six holes for a 3-under 68 and a one-shot lead over three players Friday at the halfway point of the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol. The winner Sunday in Michigan for her second LPGA Tour title, the 28-year Maguire had five birdies and two bogeys in shooting her seventh straight round in the 60s, dating to the final round at the Mizuho Americas Open. At 5-under 137 at Baltusrol, Maguire had her first halfway lead in a major. The former Duke star is ranked 12th in the world. Mel Reid of England, Xiyu Lin of China and rookie Celine Borge of Norway were tied for second.