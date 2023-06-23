Middle School student arrested after allegedly stabbing a classmate

By Leah Mahoney

Click here for updates on this story

SARANAC, New York (WPTZ) — A 13-year-old Saranac Middle School student was stabbed by a peer during the school day Wednesday, according to New York State Police.

The victim was transferred to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for one stab wound in his upper back before being relocated to The University of Vermont Medical Center to treat a lung puncture. The 13-year-old is in stable condition and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 12, has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Javier Perez, the school district’s superintendent, sent a letter to parents after the incident. Perez says the student who caused the assault was isolated immediately by staff while law enforcement and emergency services were called to the scene.

The student body was placed in a shelter-in-place while the injured student was treated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.