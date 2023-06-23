Olympic skaters still missing medals 500 days later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — On display at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum are nine empty boxes that should be holding medals. They belong to members of the U.S. figure skating team that finished second in Beijing last year but have not received their medals while a doping case involving a Russian skater plays out. Thursday marked the 500th day since the scheduled day of the medals ceremony that was abruptly canceled when the doping case came to light. The exhibit at the museum tells the story of the nine skaters, who are still waiting to receive either silver or gold medals, depending on how the case plays out.

