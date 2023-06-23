SEC’s dominance on display again with Florida and LSU matched up in the College World Series finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — No. 2 national seed Florida and No. 5 LSU will open the best-of-three College World Series finals on Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska. The matchup illustrates the longstanding strength of Southeastern Conference baseball. The SEC is assured of winning its fourth straight national title by a fourth different team. Fifteen of the last 33 champions will have come from the SEC. Fourteen of the last 15 finals have included at least one SEC team. Florida won three one-run games to reach the finals. LSU bounced back from a loss in its second game to advance.

