American teen Krueger to play top-seeded Maria in Veneto Open final

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Ashlyn Krueger has won the showdown of American teenagers at the Veneto Open to set up a final against top-seeded Tatjana Maria. The 19-year-old Krueger rallied to beat 18-year-old Robin Montgomery 6-7, 6-4, 6-2. Krueger and Montgomery won the girls’ doubles together at the U.S. Open in 2021. The 35-year-old Maria dominated her semifinal against fourth-seeded Olga Danilovic 6-1, 6-3. Maria reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year. It’s the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former soccer fields.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.