Angels have a 13-run inning and set franchise records for runs and hits in 25-1 rout of Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit homers on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning and Mickey Moniak capped it win a two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ record-setting 25-1 rout of the Colorado Rockies. The Angels set franchise marks for runs and hits in a game with 28 and tied team records for runs and homers with their huge third inning. David Fletcher hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fourth as the Angels scored 21 runs on 17 hits in the third and fourth innings combined, sending 27 batters to the plate. Hunter Renfroe and Mickey Moniak each had five hits and four RBIs for the Angels.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.