Cardinals scratch Flaherty from start Sunday in London and Hicks is out with illness

LONDON (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty has been scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday because of hip tightness. Flaherty had been set to face the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium. He’s made 15 starts this season. The 27-year-old Flaherty allowed 10 hits and six runs in each of his last two starts, though he got the win in the Cardinals’ 8-6 victory at Washington on Monday. Manager Oliver Marmol says Sunday’s starter is to be determined. And reliever Jordan Hicks was unavailable Saturday because of illness. Hicks recorded the save in three straight wins this week.

