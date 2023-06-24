Elvis Andrus hits game-ending single as Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Elvis Andrus hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, helping the Chicago White Sox top the Boston Red Sox 5-4. Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of five. Lance Lynn struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings in his first start since he tied a franchise record with 16 Ks during a 5-1 loss at Seattle last weekend. Pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets sparked the winning rally when he reached on a two-out error by first baseman Triston Casas. Pinch-runner Zach Remillard then swiped second before Andrus lined a single into right against Kenley Jansen.

