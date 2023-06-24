Floyd fans 17 and Beloso’s HR in 11th gives LSU a 4-3 win over Florida in Game 1 of the CWS finals
By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cade Beloso hit the tiebreaking homer in the top of the 11th inning, Ty Floyd struck out a career-high 17 for the most in a College World Series game in 51 years and LSU beat Florida 4-3 in Game 1 of the CWS finals. Beloso’s blast came after LSU left fielder Josh Pearson made a leaping catch to keep Florida from scoring the winning run in the 10th and moved the Tigers within a win of their seventh national championship. Floyd and Riley Cooper combined to strike out 20.