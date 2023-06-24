Happ homers twice, Steele pitches Cubs over Cardinals 9-1 in MLB’s return to London

LONDON (AP) — Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to the British capital. Happ led off the second inning with a drive to straightaway center and put another Adam Wainwright pitch over the right-field fence in the third as the Cubs won their fourth straight game. Chicago used a series of two-out hits to pile up runs against Wainwright, who was pulled after back-to-back doubles in the fourth. The Cardinals starter allowed 11 hits.

