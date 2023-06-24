Jon Singleton signs minor league deal with Astros after release by Brewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Houston Astros have signed first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract, three days after he was cut loose by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land. The 31-year-old infielder was regarded as one of the top infield prospects while with the Astros organization from 2011-17 after being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia. Singleton played in 114 big-league games with Houston during 2014-15. He’s spent most of this season in the minors, and designated for assignment earlier in the week.

