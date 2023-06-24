Maguire retains 1-shot lead in Women’s PGA Championship with Jenny Shin second
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Leona Maguire birdied the final hole for her eighth straight round in the 60s and took a one-shot lead over fast-closing Jenny Shin heading into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol. Maguire, the halfway leader who is looking for her second straight win and first major title, had a two-putt birdie to finish a 2-under 69. She has a 54-hole total of 7 under. Shin matched the best round of the tournament with a bogey-free 66. Shin has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2016. Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland was alone in third place at 208.