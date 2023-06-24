Rays ace Shane McClanahan has next start pushed back a couple days

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The next start of Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan wa pushed back a couple days after leaving a game against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning due to mid-back tightness. McClanahan leads the majors with 11 wins and started Saturday with the a 2.23 ERA, the big league low among qualified pitchers. His start was cut short Thursday. Originally set to start Wednesday at Arizona, the 26-year-old left-hander instead will take the mound Friday against Seattle.

