Sun center Brionna Jones is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones has undergone surgery and will miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The team said Jones suffered the injury with just over a minute left in Connecticut’s 85-79 road win over the Storm on Tuesday. She had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal before being helped off the court. The reparative surgery was performed Friday in Seattle. The 6-foot-3 post, last season’s WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, was averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Sun this season. Connecticut hosts Chicago on Sunday.

