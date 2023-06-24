The welcomes for Wembanyama continue in San Antonio as the focus shifts to what’s next

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The first dinner that Victor Wembanyama had in his new home city was filled with San Antonio royalty. Gregg Popovich was there, of course. So were Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Sean Elliott. NBA champions, all of them. Wembanyama now starts his quest to join their club. The process of getting him ready for his first NBA season will start quickly. There are summer league practices starting in the next few days and his first game in a Spurs uniform, albeit just the summer kind, coming in early July at either Sacramento or Las Vegas.

