Whitecaps notch first road win over LAFC with 3-2 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defender Ranko Veselinovic scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Whitecaps never trailed in a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles FC. Vancouver (6-5-7) beat the defending champions on the road for the first time in its eighth attempt. The Whitecaps had lost three straight on the road coming into the match and were 0-8-7 in their last 15 away from home. LAFC (9-4-5) had won back-to-back matches entering play after a 0-5-1 winless skid. Gauld had a hand in Veselinovic’s first goal this season and the third of his career. Gauld and Sergio Córdova set up Brian White’s seventh goal of the campaign to give the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

