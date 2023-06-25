Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for 1st title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has won the Queen’s Club Championships final for his first ATP title on grass. He also reclaimed the top ranking. That means the 20-year-old Spaniard will enter Wimbledon next month as the No. 1 seed. Alcaraz beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 for his fifth title of the year. He sealed the trophy on his first match point when the Australian sent a return long. That saw Alcaraz move above Novak Djokovic in the rankings and confirmed the U.S. Open champion as a serious challenger to the Serbian’s crown at Wimbledon.

