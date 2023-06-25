Australian man plans Enhanced Games for doping athletes
SYDNEY (AP) — Aaron D’Souza is sure if he builds it they will come. Not ghostly baseball players but athletes of another sort. Those who compete with an edge. The Australia-born, London-based businessman is president of the Enhanced Games, a sort of Olympics without drug testing which he says “will obliterate all the world records” by “unlocking human potential.” The Enhanced Games has its own website, featuring a video that purports to show the “fastest man in the world.”