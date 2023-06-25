Blue Jays OF Springer reaches 2nd place on career list with 55th leadoff home run

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer hit his 55th career leadoff home run in Sunday’s game against Oakland, breaking a tie with Alfonso Soriano and moving him into sole possession of second place on baseball’s all-time list. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson leads with 81 career leadoff home runs, including a single-season high nine with the Yankees in 1986. Henderson’s 3,081 games played is the fourth-highest total in MLB history. Springer broke the tie with Soriano when he connected off Athletics right-hander Luis Medina’s 1-0 pitch, driving it 392 feet to left. The homer was Springer’s 11th of the season.

