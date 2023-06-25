Carl Edwards 1st inductee into Nashville’s new Legends Plaza

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Carl Edwards is the first driver inducted into the Nashville Superspeedway’s new Legends Plaza. Edwards was a six-time winner on this track. He was inducted Sunday before the Ally 400 in the third Cup race at the 1.33-mile, D-shaped oval concrete track. Edwards was named one of NASCAR’s top 75 drivers earlier this year despite retiring in 2016 at the age of 36 with 28 career Cup Series’ victories. He called this more than an honor on a track he called very tough. Not for Edwards, who finished in the top 10 of 12 of his 13 Xfinity Series events at this track.

