Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets his 2,000th hit with a double vs. the Astros
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got his 2,000th career hit. He reached the milestone in the eighth inning Sunday night with his second double in a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to the Houston Astros. Freeman’s sharp line drive to right field drove in Mookie Betts and made him the 295th player in major league history to reach the mark. Freeman was playing in his 1,801 game, becoming the seventh player to reach 2,000 hits as a member of the Dodgers. The 33-year-old Freeman spent his first 12 seasons with Atlanta. He joined the Dodgers as a free agent before the 2022 season.