Egypt’s president meets with visiting Indian prime minister to strengthen ties

CAIRO (AP) — President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt has met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks that focused on elevating ties between the two countries. El-Sissi welcomed Modi Sunday morning in Cairo at the presidential palace and awarded the visiting prime minister the Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest state honor. Modi arrived in Cairo Saturday. He is the first Indian prime minister to pay a state visit to Egypt in more than two decades. His two-day stop came six months after el-Sissi was in New Delhi as an official guest at India’s Independence Day.

By SAMY MAGDY The Associated Press

