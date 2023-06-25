Lynn Williams scores in Gotham win before heading to the World Cup
By SUSIE RANTZ
Associated Press
Ahead of joining her U.S. teammates to prepare for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Lynn Williams scored and Gotham won 2-1 at home against the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League. Allie Long got Gotham’s second goal, while Cari Roccaro scored Chicago’s lone goal. For the second week in a row, the Houston Dash had to play down a player, and for the second week in a row, the team held on for a scoreless draw — this time against Angel City.