Mets walk 3 batters, hit 2 and make 1 error in 8th-inning meltdown and lose 7-6 to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mets reliever Jeff Brigham hit Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to force in the tying and go-ahead runs and third baseman Brett Baty committed a crucial throwing error that sparked a meltdown and led to the Philadelphia Phillies’ 7-6 win against New York. Trailing 6-3 in the eighth, the Phillies scored four times against the bullpen and rebounded to take two of three against their division rivals. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor homered for the Mets.

