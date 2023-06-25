Two slain, dozen wounded during shooting at social media promoted street party in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a large street party in Michigan that was promoted on social media. State police say the shooting occurred around midnight Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles northwest of Detroit. MLive.com reports that police initially said about 200 people were in the area of the party and that officers had been dispersing the crowd prior to the shooting. WNEM-TV reports that three people also were struck by cars and injured as people quickly fled from the gunshots. Investigators determined five different guns had been fired in the shooting. No arrests were made.

