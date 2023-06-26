Caitlin Clark wins Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark was honored as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year. She received the Honda Cup in a ceremony at UCLA. It’s the second consecutive year that a women’s basketball player won the award as South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was the recipient in 2022. Overall, 17 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport. Clark, the AP women’s basketball Player of the Year, helped Iowa reach the national championship game for the first time in school history this past spring before the team lost to LSU. Other finalists for the award were Texas senior volleyball player Logan Eggleston and Stanford sophomore golfer Rose Zhang.

