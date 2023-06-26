Former champion Egan Bernal returns to Tour de France after life-threatening crash

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal is returning to cycling’s biggest race for the first time since his life-threatening crash at the start of last year. The 26-year-old Colombian climber was selected Monday in the eight-man Ineos Grenadiers squad that will compete at the three-week Tour. The race starts Saturday in Bilbao, Spain. Bernal won the 2019 Tour. He said he was very close to becoming paralyzed after an accident involving a bus in January 2022 in Colombia during training.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.