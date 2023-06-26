Gray scores 25, Wilson 24 to lead Aces past Fever 88-80 to sweep season series 3-0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray combined for 49 points and the Las Vegas Aces pulled away late for an 88-80 win over the Indiana Fever to sweep the season-series 3-0. Wilson cleaned up against Indiana for the third time with 24 points and 10 rebounds, plus three steals, three blocks and three assists. Gray, who had eight points in the winning 11-0 run before the Fever made two closing free throws, had 25 points on her bobblehead night. She also had five assists to reach 1,300 for her career. Aliyah Boston, the sixth rookie named all-star starter, and Erica Wheeler both had 20 for Indiana

