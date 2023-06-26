Griner’s WNBA return a mixed bag, but experience in Russia helps her keep perspective
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — There was a time in Brittney Griner’s life when a mid-season coaching change might have been tough to handle. Her 10-month detainment in Russia has a way of altering perspective. The Phoenix Mercury announced on Sunday that they had fired coach Vanessa Nygaard following a 2-10 start to the season and elevated assistant coach Nikki Blue to the top spot. Griner said she’s taken those changes in stride as the franchise tries to right its season.