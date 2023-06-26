Ilkay Gundogan agrees to join Spanish club Barcelona on a free transfer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has ended his trophy-laden seven-year stay with Manchester City by agreeing to join Barcelona on a free transfer. The Germany midfielder’s last act as a City player was to lift the Champions League trophy and complete a treble of major titles for the English club. Barcelona made the signing of the 32-year-old Gundogan a priority to add some experience to a midfield after the exit of veteran leader Sergio Busquets. Gundogan won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four English League Cups and the Champions League with City. He joins a club that won the Spanish league title last season.

