In a forward-heavy NHL draft class, teams looking for defensemen have options topped by Reinbacher

In an NHL draft class dominated by skilled forwards, and led by Connor Bedard, questions arise over who and when the first defenseman will be selected when the first round is held in Nashville on Wednesday night. The leading candidate is considered to be Austria’s David Reinbacher followed by Sweden’s Axel Sandin Pellikka. Whomever it might be, they’ll likely have to wait with forwards projected to be taken with the first five picks. If that happens, this would become the first draft since 2003 when a defenseman was selected outside the top five picks.

