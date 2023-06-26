Ireland soccer great Robbie Keane hired to coach Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Ireland great Robbie Keane has been hired to coach Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv. It will be his first job leading a team that plays in European soccer competitions. The club says Keane signed a two-year contract and will arrive in Tel Aviv in the coming days. Maccabi will play in the Europa Conference League on July 27 against Romanian club Petrocub Hîncești in the second qualifying round. The former Tottenham, Liverpool, Inter Milan and LA Galaxy forward briefly coached in India in 2018. Maccabi finished third in the Israeli league last season.

