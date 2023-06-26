Mets fall season-high 8 games under .500 as Wiemer’s 2-run homer gives Brewers 2-1 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Wiemer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to straightaway centerfield in the sixth inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 victory that dropped the struggling New York Mets a season-worst eight games under .500. Wiemer’s 422-drive off Drew Smith hit off the black fence surrounding the Mets’ celebratory home run apple. Despite a major league record $355 million payroll on opening day, New York has lost seven of nine and is 6-15 since completing a three-game sweep of Philadelphia on June 1. They trail NL East-leading Atlanta by 16 games.

