Reds call up Wong and Salazar, send Stoudt to Triple-A and designate Wynne for assignment

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have selected the contract of right-hander Jake Wong from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds also recalled right-hander Eduardo Salazar from Louisville, optioned right-hander Levi Stoudt to Louisville and designated right-hander Randy Wynne for assignment. The 26-year-old Wong has gone 1-3 with a 7.60 ERA in 17 appearances at Double-A and Triple-A this season. The 30-year-old Wynne took the loss in his major league debut Sunday against Atlanta.

